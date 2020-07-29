STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prerna V Arora, Aftab Shivdasani to bankroll Dhundh

With this film, Prerna returns to the horror genre after her earlier successful venture, the Anushka Sharma-starrer, Pari.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:48 AM

Aftab Shivdasani

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasan

By Express News Service

Prerna V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment is set to collaborate with Mount Zen Media spearheaded by actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife, Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, for a psychological horror film titled Dhundh.

With this film, Prerna returns to the horror genre after her earlier successful venture, the Anushka Sharma-starrer, Pari. Talking about the psychological horror film interwoven with a love story, Prerna said, “We want to pick the best stories and back the right content under Mandiraa Entertainment.

It has reflected in the films that we’ve announced so far. Dhundh is an engaging and nail-biting psychological horror film. I’m very glad to associate with Aftab and can’t wait to take this on floors.”Adding, Aftab said, “With our new venture Mount Zen Media, we want to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary, and appealing and associate with people who share the same vision.” The film is expected to go on floors by October 2020 and release in the first half of 2021.

