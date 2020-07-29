STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

The move came a day after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Instagram)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's father that she abetted 'suicide' of his actor son.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The move of Rhea to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a four-member probe team of Bihar police is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, K K Singh, contained allegations of severe criminal offences such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in top court, Maneshinde said.

The move came, four days after Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

The case, in which Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood's big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the 34-year-old actor, suddenly took a new turn with Rajput's father lodging the FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea and six other.

Rhea Chakraborty had also recorded her statement with the Mumbai police.

Singh, on July 25, lodged the FIR under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.

