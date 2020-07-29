STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ankita Lokhande's cryptic post following FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

One month after Sushant's death, Ankita had finally penned a post on social media in his memory.

Published: 29th July 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.

Ankita posted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta". One month after Sushant's death, Ankita had finally penned a post on social media in his memory. Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she had captioned the image.

On Tuesday, Sushant's suicide case took a dramatic turn after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide. The police are investigating the case.

In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."

"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.

He has also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to other bank accounts that were not linked with the late actor in any way.

He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers, and threatening the late actor of making his medical reports public.

Sushant's father also sought to know the kind of medical treatment the late actor received and the medicines given to him. He also demanded an investigation against the doctors whom he suspected were involved in "a conspiracy along with Rhea".

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai. The postmortem report had stated that the actor committed suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput death Ankita Lokhande Rhea Chakraborty FIR Ankita Lokhande insta post
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A giant poster of a mask installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation near Ripon Building in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
New in market: Jewellers now make diamond-studded masks to make sales
Actress Nithya Menen (Photo | Instagram)
Nithya Menen on why she doesn't want to do mediocre films and her role in Breathe 2
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp