Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' to be screened at Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama 'Bala' is all set to be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

The Amar Kaushik directorial will be screened at the festival on July 31.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on social media.

"Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive In Film Festival in #Toronto on 31 July 2020... A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a Drive In," he tweeted.

Adarsh further shared that 'Bala' is the only Indian film to be screened at the festival.

The film, which is also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.