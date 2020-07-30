STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' to be screened at Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. 

Published: 30th July 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Bala'

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Bala'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama 'Bala' is all set to be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

The Amar Kaushik directorial will be screened at the festival on July 31.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on social media.

"Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive In Film Festival in #Toronto on 31 July 2020... A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a Drive In," he tweeted.

Adarsh further shared that 'Bala' is the only Indian film to be screened at the festival.

The film, which is also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival Bala
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp