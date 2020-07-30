Nine-day South Asian film festival to begin from August 1

By Express News Service

South Asia’s first borderless digital film festival, Indus Valley International Film Festival, featuring films from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan besides India, is scheduled from August 1 to 9.



The nine days will include screening films, workshops, master classes, music concerts and interactive sessions with film directors and actors. Organised by the South Asia Forum for Art & Creative Heritage (SAFACH), this is a free event and requires just a registration online.

The festival will open with Patakha, a film on two feuding sisters directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and close with Nandita Das’ film Manto, on the life of the legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Another interesting film is Jhalki directed by Brahmanand Singh.

Apart from fulllength feature films, the festival will also include short films. “The South Asian region shares a combined cultural and historical legacy, and cinema is an important medium of expressing our continuously evolving artistic traditions. South Asian art, music and folk traditions are interconnected and they get evolved further through communicating with each other,” says Harsh Narayan, Founder, and Creative Director, Indus Valley International Film Festival, explaining the idea behind holding the festival.

“So, I believe, a popular platform like this, connecting cinema and art practitioners, production houses, studios and creative professionals will immensely benefit the creative economy of South Asia,” he adds. “One important panel discussion you must attend is the one on Traditional Arts and Filmmaking in South Asia. It will help you understand connectivity and continuity of traditional arts with the modern style of filmmaking in South Asian context,” informs Narayan.

There is a selection of films from India’s neighbours: Bangladeshi films Nolok, Maya the Lost Mother, Qasida of Dhaka (documentary) and Mala Bhabi; internationally-acclaimed Dying Candle from Nepal; Thanha Rathi Ranga from Sri Lanka; and Moor and Motorcycle Girl from Pakistan.

A documentary directed by acclaimed theatre director (Ajoka Theatre, Lahore), Shahid Nadeem, titled Pakistan’s Best Kept Secrets will also be screened. Important workshops and master classes include a workshop on Fiction and Documentary Filmmaking by director, author and producer Brahmanand S Singh, a masterclass on Theatre Direction & Acting by Shahid Nadeem and the one on the fat-evolving art form, Truck Art, by Karachi-based Haider Ali. Among the online live music concerts at the festival, the highlight is the one by Kamal Sabri titled Sufi Rock.



To register, check: https:// www.indusvalley.digital/