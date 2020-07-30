Randeep Hooda remembers Munshi Premchand on his 140th birth anniversary

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda on Friday remembered legendary Indian writer Munshi Premchand on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary.

The 'Highway' actor shared a portrait of the great literary figure of the country and penned down a note remembering him on Twitter.

"Munshi Premchand paida hone ke 140 saal baad bhi samyik yahi relevant hain (Munshi Premchand is relevant even after 140 years of his birth)," his tweet read.

"Munshi Premchand wrote Hindustaani stories in Urdu which were later on translated in chaste Hindi losing some of their literary lyrical beauty in translation," he added.

Premchand, a legendary writer, is known for his contributions in the Hindi language literature. Some of his best known literary works include 'Eidgah,' 'Kafan,' 'Namak Ka Daroga,' and 'Karmabhoomi.'