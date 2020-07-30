STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court junks PIL for CBI probe

"Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the bench said when the counsel for PIL petitioner Alka Priya sought the CBI probe into the death of the actor.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of probe into Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that Mumbai police are allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's father that she abetted 'suicide' of his actor son.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

