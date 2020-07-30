STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Cops likely to grill Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

A Patna police team is likely to interrogate actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik at Mumbai in connection with its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. 

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty, Instagram)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

A Patna police team is likely to interrogate actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik at Mumbai in connection with its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. Side by side, the Mumbai police, as a source said, may also summon Rhea's brother for questioning.

Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Rhea, meanwhile,  moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. She also sought a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. As per sources, Sushant and Showik Chakraborty had jointly launched an Artificial Intelligence-based firm Vivid Rage Realtyx in September 2019. Besides Sushant, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were the founding directors. Investigation so far has revealed that Sushant was the sole investor of the company, the sources said. The four-member police team will visit Sushant’s apartment in Mumbai and will also examine the evidence gathered by the Mumbai Police. 

