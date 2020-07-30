STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Wishes pour in for Sonu Sood on his 47th birthday

His friends from the industry poured in heart-warming wishes over social media to make the day special for the star.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood, the actor who helped many migrant labourers, daily age workers to reach their hometown amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, ringed in his 47th birthday on Thursday.

His friends from the industry poured in heart-warming wishes over social media to make the day special for the star.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a selfie with the 'Happy New Year' actor on Instagram and penned a note alongside it. She noted, "Happiest birthday to my friend n brother, Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. @sonu_sood love you. may u keep making us proud."

To which, Sood replied in the comments section writing, "Love You, Farah," with four heart emojis.

Sharing the picture of Sood who is seen sporting the cap of Superman, Riteish Deshmukh sent birthday wishes to the 'Simmba' actor on Twitter. He noted, "Happy Birthday to a Hero on-screen & off-screen @SonuSood- May God bless you a long life & May god help you help others forever."

Esha Gupta took to Twitter to wish the 'Entertainment' actor, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday @SonuSood.. a true iron man, a real hero.. wish you all the love and happiness love, your fan."

Sending lots of love and happiness, actor Preity Zinta posted a tweet as she sent birthday wishes to the 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor. She noted, "Happy Birthday Sonu Sood. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always keep shining and inspiring us always. #HappyBirthday #ting."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonu Sood Sonu Sood birthday
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp