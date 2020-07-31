STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

In hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Abhishek Bachchan talks about 'light at the end of the tunnel'

Senior Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Published: 31st July 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Taking a late-night walk in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel as he shared a picture of an empty corridor.

"Light at the end of the tunnel!#late night walks," wrote the 'Guru' actor alongside the picture he posted on Instagram. The picture captures a long shot of an empty corridor from the Mumbai hospital.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the frontline warriors fighting the pandemic and penned a blog on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan loses cool on a troll who wished he died of COVID-19

He wrote, "They that relentlessly, selflessly, dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day."

The 'Don' star also posted a prayer for the frontline warriors on Instagram.

Senior Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Since then, the actor has been making efforts to update his legion of followers about his health through social media platforms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp