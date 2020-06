By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has alerted his fans against fake casting calls for Filhall 2.

Earlier this year, Akshay had announced a sequel to his hit 2019 music video Filhall, co-starring debutante Nupur Sanon.

However, the makers have issued a statement that they are not looking to cast anyone new for the track and warned people to not respond to any fake casting calls doing the rounds.