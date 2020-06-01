STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

TV star Mohena Kumari Singh, five family members test COVID-19 positive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh and 5 of her family members have tested coronavirus positive.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyyesh Rawat tied the knot in October last year. (Photo | Insta)

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyyesh Rawat tied the knot in October last year. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who is best known for her role in the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A day ago, IANS had reported that Mohena's father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, got contracted the COVID-19 infection.

Now, it has been reported that Mohena has also been infected. Her husband Suyesh Rawat and mother-in-law have also tested positive.

Happiness is green grass and blue skies.

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

"Seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law's latest report has come negative so he's fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather," said Mohena, confirming the news, in an interview with Times Of India.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj, family test positive for COVID-19; entire cabinet under quarantine

"But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. First my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn't figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done," Times of India quoted her as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohena Kumari Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Satpal Maharaj Mohena Kumari Singh
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp