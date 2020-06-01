STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will always love, respect, remember and miss you: Salman Khan on Wajid's demise

Sibling composer duo Sajid-Wajid shot to fame composing many of the songs in the three 'Dabangg' films of Salman Khan.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:09 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to mourn the demise of Wajid Khan of the sibling composer duo Sajid-Wajid.

"Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..." tweeted Salman Khan.

Music composer Wajid Khan succumbed to heart attack in the early hours of Monday. The 42-year old singer-composer was reportedly affected by COVID-19 apart from battling heart and kidney related ailments.

Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with Salman Khan and were close friends with the actor. In fact, it was Salman who gave them their Bollywood break, way back in 1998, in his home production "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya". Sajid-Wajd composed the song "Teri jawaani badi mast mast hai" in that film.

The duo shot to fame composing many of the songs in the three "Dabangg" films of Salman Khan.

WATCH VIDEO: Late Wajid Khan singing 'Dabangg' in hospital for brother Sajid

"Dabangg" series heroine Sonakshi Sinha also tweeted to express grief. "Rest in peace Wajid Bhai! You left us too soon... Will always remember how you called me your lucky charm... deepest condolences to the family!" wrote the actress.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed a few non-film songs for Salman during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled "Pyaar karona", a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

The composer duo also recently composed Salman's Eid special song, "Bhai bhai", which talks of communal harmony.

As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman films, including "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho"), "Jalwa" ("Wanted"), and "Pandeyji seeti" and "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2").

