Working with Vidya Balan like realising beautiful dream: Adi Chugh

By IANS

LONDON: London-based actor Adi Chugh features in the upcoming Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi", and he says watching her perform was like attending an acting masterclass.

In the movie, Vidya plays math genius Shakuntala Devi and Adi will be seen as Kartar, her friend.

"Working with Vidya ma'am is like realising a beautiful dream. Her professionalism on set combined with her bubbly and positive personality, was very uplifting. As an artiste, watching her perform was like attending an acting masterclass which no training could have taught me," said Adi.

"She was very supportive and approachable. It was indeed a great experience working with such a talent," he added.

Adi has also starred in the film "Three Dots And A Dash" along with Vinay Pathak, and web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend".