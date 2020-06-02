STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I try my best not to 'act' when in movies: Arshad Warsi

Making his digital debut with psychological thriller 'Asur' this year, the actor thinks the digital media has been fantastic for actors.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi. (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Arshad Warsi has impressed audiences and critics alike with varied characters in films like the "Munna Bhai" series, the "Ishqiya" films, the "Golmaal" series, "Dhamaal", "Jolly LLB" and "Seher", and the web series "Asur". The actor says he tries his best not to 'act' in any of his projects.

He feels acting is just like special effects, adding that "if you can see the special effect" then the job wasn't done well.

"I have always believed that acting is like special effects. If you can see the special effect, then it's bad special effect. In the same way if you can see the acting then it's bad acting. I try my best not to act," Arshad told IANS while looking back at the way he has evolved as an artiste.

Before entering Bollywood as an actor, Arshad worked as an assistant director and choreographed a song for the film "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja". He made his acting debut in 1996 with "Tere Mere Sapne", which was a box office success.

Earlier this year, he made his digital debut with psychological thriller "Asur", which streams on Voot Select. The series showcases the conflict between good and bad. The show takes the audience on a journey of two opposing worlds -- forensic science on the one hand and the mysteries of Indian mythology on the other.

Explaining his thought process for plunging into the digital world, Arshad said: "I thought the script was very intriguing and exciting. The whole idea of mythology and science combined with the good old whodunit was enough to get my attention. The cherry on the cake was, I was offered a non-comic role."

He thinks the digital media has been fantastic for actors. "I am not experimenting or risking anything, I am finally getting to do the work I have been longing for and enjoy doing," he added.

At the moment, the actor is spending his lockdown period with his family. "My hands are full. Firstly my kids take up a lot of my time which I love, then a bit of painting, reading and listening to scripts, handling my life besides films and of course the usual house cleaning and helping in cleaning up the society we live in," he said.

The actor also shared a message: "Please look after your health, because that is the only thing that will help you from any virus. Negativity makes your immune system weaker and positivity makes it stronger, choose wisely."

On the work front, he will soon be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in "Durgavati", which is being touted as a heroine-centric horror film. The film is presented by Akshay Kumar. He also has "Golmaal 5" in his kitty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arshad Warsi Asur Acting special efefcts Arshad Warsi interview Dhamaal Munnabhai Golmaal
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp