Javed Akhtar mourns musician Wajid Khan's demise

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:40 PM

Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Expressing his sorrow, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said on Monday that the demise of musician Wajid Khan was "untimely and unfair".

"It is so difficult to believe that Wajid a young talented composer full of life, humour and warmth is so mercilessly snatched away by the hand of death. So untimely so unfair," his tweet read.

Wajid passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42.

The last rites of the celebrated musician were performed at the Versova cemetery in the city on Monday.

