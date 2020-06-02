STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Late music composer Wajid Khan's mother hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

Razina Khan and her house help are admitted at the Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Wajid Khan (left) and Sajid Khan with their mother Razina Khan

Wajid Khan (left) and Sajid Khan with their mother Razina Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A day after the shocking demise of Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, comes the news that the duos mother Razina Khan has also tested COVID-19 positive and is hospitalized along with her house help.

Confirming the news, Shadab Faridi, a relative, told IANS: "Yes, she has also tested COVID-19 positive. Actually she, along with her house help, who always stays with her and takes care of her, has tested positive. They are in Surana Hospital, the same place where Wajid Bhai was admitted. Both of them had minor symptoms and both of them are stable. They are in hospital and the doctor said that we do not need to worry because so far the condition has not deteriorated. However, they have to stay in the hospital because they have tested positive."

Razina Khan and her house help are admitted at the Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur.

"The doctor said that they have to stay in hospital for a week and then they will be under quarantine. That is all the update that we have for now," he signed off.

Wajid Khan died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 42.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wajid Khan Wajid Khan mother coronavirus Sajid Khan Sajid Wajid
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp