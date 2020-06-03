STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Express Expressions with Anupam Kher | 'There's so much talent left in me'

The conversation began with the actor sharing his experience of working in the American series, New Amsterdam, in which he plays the lead character named Dr Vijay Kapoor. 

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Anupam Kher has become Hollywood's favourite Indian face. 

The actor, who has been part of several Hollywood films including Silver Lining Playbook, The Big Sick, and You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger, is now playing a lead role in a popular series called New Amsterdam

In a chat arranged as part of  Express Expressions, a series of webinars organised by The New Indian Express group, Kher shared his experience working on Indian and Hollywood ventures with Prabhu Chawla, the Editorial Director of The New Indian Express, and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

The conversation began with the actor sharing his experience of working in the American series, New Amsterdam, in which he plays the lead character named Dr Vijay Kapoor. 

The veteran revealed that one of the episodes came quite close to depicting the reality of the ongoing pandemic. 

"We shot the episode even before WHO declared the pandemic. In fact, I was the focus of the episode. The aspects in the 18th episode of the series were eerily similar to what's happening now. The pandemic then got announced and we had to call off the shooting for the next episode. After I came back to India, I was told they are not releasing the episode because it rang too close to reality. I am glad that it was deleted because people would have thought we were cashing in on the pandemic," he said.

On being an Indian actor in America, he said,  "It is great to get recognized on the streets of the US. Many Americans come up to me and say they wished they knew a medical professional like Dr Kapoor. Indians there are proud of me, and are more Indian than people here. They are conscious of our culture. I am part of their households and thrilled about it."

Kher also revealed why he wanted a career in the US despite being an icon in India. He said the tag 'veteran actor' bothered him: "There is so much talent left in me. So, I wanted to reinvent myself. I was not carrying the burden of being Anupam Kher there. I wanted to be a newcomer once again."

When asked if he felt that the film industry is divided along religious lines, the actor said, "I think that the division started when 70 people from the film industry wrote a letter saying Modi should not be Prime Minister of the country. That is when the divide started."

When asked why the politically-vocal actor has not turned a full-time politician despite getting numerous opportunities from several parties including the BJP, he said, "I am not interested. Right now, I am a voice of truth for a certain number of people. But the moment I become a member of the party, I become its spokesperson." 

Also, he admitted that the actor in him is more dominant than the politician. 
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anupam Kher Express Expressions New Amsterdam Silver Lining Playbook
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp