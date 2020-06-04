STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor condole legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise

Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher took to social media to condole his demise.

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the legendary filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise.

In a tweet, Amitabh Bachchan was seen recalling working with the departed filmmaker in 'Manzil.' "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India," tweeted Bachchan.

"Did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .... in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'" Bachchan's tweet further read.

Senior actor Anupam Kher, on the other hand, posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he is seen expressing sorrow over the demise of the 'Khatta Meetha' director.

"Basu Chatterjee ke nidhan ke baare mei pata chala, swabhavik si baat hai ki dil ke kisi kone me tees si uthi. Kuchh logo ke jaane se lagta hai jaise poora ka poora sansthaan chala gaya (I got to know about the demise of Basu Chatterjee. It is very natural that a part of heart was in pain. Some people's demise seems like the loss of an entire instution)," Kher said in the video.

"We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee," Kher further tweeted along with the video.

Actor Anil Kapoor also posted a picture of the late legendary filmmaker and penned down a condolence message.

"A director who was always ahead of his time... Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace," Kapoor wrote.

The veteran filmmaker who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai.

His last rites will be performed at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium at 3 pm. 

