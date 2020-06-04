STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar urges nation to fight coronavirus through anti-spitting campaign

Posting a video of herself on Instagram, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor launched the spit-free India campaign and urged others to join.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to bring the nation together in the fight against COVID-19, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday launched an anti-spitting campaign that aims at educating people.

"We have to defeat Coronavirus and everyone has to join hands! Leave the habit of spitting. We have to save the country! Currently, our country is under the threat of Corona and the fatal disease spreads even by spitting!" she said.

Pednekar who is also known for 'Climate Warrior' initiative aimed at the conservation of the environment further said, " the way we all have come together to get associated with the Toilet campaign and pledged to make the country clean! Similarly, let's pledge to make the country Corona free, by avoiding to spit here and there."

"Do your bit, do not spit. Let's come together and join the spit-free India movement," she added.

She further added the link to the campaign in her caption and urged her followers to join. "I have joined the Spit Free India Movement for a healthier & cleaner India. You should too...@pleg4life #spitfreeindia #pledgeforlife #covid19," she wrote in the caption.

Pednekar has been roped in by an NGO as the face of spit free India campaign.

