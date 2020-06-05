STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anurag Kashyap talks of his casting challenge in 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'

Saiyami took to Instagram to share her experience of working in the movie, comparing it with running a full marathon.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up on the challenges he faced while casting for the character of Sarita in his latest digital film "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai". The role has been essayed by actress Saiyami Kher.

Talking about why casting for Sarita's character was a "big challenge", Anurag Kashyap wrote on Instagram: "Casting the role of Sarita was a big challenge for me. The main character of the film, Sarita, is a young housewife and mother who aspires for more than what her current basic life can provide. And her need for money alters the trajectory of her life and that of her family."

"Playing the role of Sarita is not glamorous or easy. It's a unique role that has to be delivered in a very organic way. But @saiyami has done such a brilliant job and added such rich color to the film. Don't miss out on #Choked, now streaming only on @netflix_in #PaisaBoltaHai," added the filmmaker.

Saiyami also took to Instagram to share her experience of working in the movie, comparing it with "running a full marathon".

"The experience of Choked has been similar to running a full Marathon. It's required tremendous patience, it's made me push my limit, work very hard, be perseverant, it's made my so happy, made me cry, made me want to give up, made me satisfied, it's taught me more about me. We have made this film with a lot of love. What has been ours, will now be yours. I hope you'll enjoy it. Need all your love and blessings," wrote the actress.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" also stars Roshan Mathew. The film released on Netflix on Friday.

