Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turns singer

By Express News Service

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has made his singing debut with ‘Dhoop’. Out on YouTube, the single is composed and produced by DAWgeek and released by Excel Movies.Besides providing the vocals, Siddhant has written the lyrics of Dhoop.

The video was edited by Abhishek Sharma with animation and packaging by XX Watts. On the film front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. He is also a part of Shakun Batra’s untitled next, co-starring Ananya Pandey and Deepika Padukone.

