STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gully Boy famed Rapper Naezy misses his gigs

At the start of his career, Naezy, collaborated with rapper Divine to create the song "Mere gully mein" that later featured in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy".

Published: 05th June 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper Naezy The Baa

Rapper Naezy

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper and hip-hop artist Naezy says that he is already missing live concerts, where he gets to interact with fans. He is trying hard to embrace the 'new normal'.

"I am already missing live gigs and we know that in the coming year, music festivals and live shows will not take place. We are live artistes who are a part of the hip-hop culture and underground music scene. Honestly speaking, we earn money from these gigs, our popularity has grown from interacting with our audience. Everything depends on how relatable and relevant we are," Naezy told IANS.

"So obviously, we are going to be affected even after the lockdown is relaxed in our country. People will not come out in a large gathering just for the joy of music. I think we have to find different avenues to earn money. Being an artiste of today's generation, we are also social media influencers. So, maybe we will do more digital campaign and brand collaboration. We have to do virtual gigs -- but nothing, absolutely nothing, can give us the high of standing on a stage and performing in front of fans!" said the rapper who released his new track "302" recently.

At the start of his career, Naezy, collaborated with rapper Divine to create the song "Mere gully mein" that later featured in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy".

So, how does he deal with the lockdown blues? "I do not want to feel depressed. I want to improve my skill as a rapper and as a writer. The situation is really not in our hand, it is an unpredictable scene. I am badly missing live shows. You know, this year I did not even feel (the urge) to celebrate Eid When you see poorest of the poor losing lives on the roads, not only because of the virus but also (because they are trying to find) their way back home, it hurts. Yeh kaisa time hai yaar, bas ab ye sab khatam ho (what kind of a time is this, let it all all now)!" said the rapper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rapper Naezy Divine Gully Boy
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp