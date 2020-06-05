STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran Bollywood producer Anil Suri dies of coronavirus at 77

Veteran Bollywood producer Anil Suri has reportedly passed away in Mumbai due to COVID 19 at the age of 77.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who had backed films like Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer "Karmayogi" and "Raaj Tilak", passed away due to coronavirus on Thursday.

He was 77.

Anil's brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, said he had fever on June 2 but his condition worsened the next day with breathlessness.

"He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed," Rajiv claimed.

"He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm," Rajiv told PTI.

Last rites of Anil were held on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground with four close family members attending it wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Besides Rajiv, Anil is survived by two children and wife.

Rajiv, who had produced Basu Chatterjee's 1979 film "Manzil" featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, said it was heartbreaking to lose one of his favourite directors and brother on the same day.

Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday morning.

coronavirus Anil Suri Bollywood producer
