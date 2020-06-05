STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Zareen Khan’s LGBTQ+ themed film to be released on OTT

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is pitched as a mainstream Bollywood film with Zareen and Anshuman essaying gay protagonists

Published: 05th June 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

By Express News Service

The LGBTQ+ themed upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will be released on a digital platform instead of a theatrical release, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The film features Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha in lead roles.“A gay boy, a lesbian girl, a road trip... What do you think happened next? #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele. Happy Pride month from Veer and Mansi. Since we can’t release this journey of friendship in theatres this June, we promise to see you soon digitally. Stay tuned for more as we will be ‘coming out’ with an announcement to make this month even more special,” Zareen wrote on social media, confirming the news.

Directed by Harish Vyas, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is pitched as a mainstream Bollywood film with Zareen and Anshuman essaying gay protagonists.Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele won Best Film award in New York at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in December last year, where its world premiere was also held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zareen Khan LGBTQ Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp