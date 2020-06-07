STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have deleted the scene, but don't appreciate bullying: Ekta Kapoor on 'Triple X' S2 

Published: 07th June 2020 08:14 PM

Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has been booked on the charges of spreading obscenity in her web show "Triple X" season 2, said the team has deleted the scene in question but the bullying and rape threats by social media trolls are in bad taste.

An FIR has been registered against Kapoor and two others in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on charges of obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in the second season of "Triple X", police said on Saturday.

The FIR also mentions about a particular scene which allegedly portrays the Indian Army's uniform in a highly objectionable way, an officer said.

Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms, said their organisation is "deeply respectful" of the Indian Army and apologised for hurting any sentiments unintentionally.

"As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side.

"We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," the producer said in a statement.

  • L narasimhamurthy
    If you don't want people to bully you.then you should also.stop bullying people by taking scenes that hurt people s sentiments ridicule brave soldiers who are defending the country and making fun of religious sentiments
    6 hours ago reply
