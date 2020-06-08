STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End of lockdown does not mean end of pandemic, Bollywood reminds citizens

Singer Armaan Malik posted, 'Yes the lockdown will be lifted soon, but that means we have to exercise extra caution! Don't go outta the house thinking it's gonna be all ok.'

A scene from Chennai's Broadway market. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As India enters the Unlock 1 phase after over nearly two-and-a-half months of lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to caution citizens that easing of the lockdown strictures does not imply end of the pandemic and people should keep following necessary precautions.

"#Unlock1 #IndiaFightsCorona Places are opening because of economy, not because it is safe. Please keep that in mind," tweeted Ranvir Shorey.

Rohit Roy appealed: "My dear mumbai'ites.. this is a fervent appeal to all of you.. THIS IS THE WORST PHASE OF THE PANDEMIC.. Please don't treat the end of lockdown as end of the pandemic and be so irresponsible.. YOU are endangering your own life as well as ours!! Please be careful."

Singer Armaan Malik posted: "Yes the lockdown will be lifted soon, but that means we have to exercise extra caution! Don't go outta the house thinking it's gonna be all ok."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha raised his concern about the inadequate treatment facility for COVID-19 in our country. He tweeted: "I wish we had more hospital beds, doctors, nurses and equipment available nationwide before the lockdown eased. Please be extremely cautious India."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote: "The lockdown is opening however the cases are spiking. We have to be even more careful now and restrict our movements to only essentials. Follow strict social distancing. Time to be more cautious and listen even more to authorities & their guidelines."

"#UnlockDay1 I did not step out, But spend more time in the kitchen happy just at the idea of unlock. Made Louki kebabs (Bottle Gourd cutlets) . Takes a lot of time but. Please Stay Home and if you have to go out please maintains social distance, masks etc," advised director Onir.

