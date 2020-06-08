STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut to direct and produce Ram Mandir case film, Aparajita Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut might not be starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film.

Published: 08th June 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

By Express News Service

After Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is set to direct her next film, Aparajita Ayodhya, a film that revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

“The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction,” she said.

“However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically,” she added.

KV Vijayendra Prasad had scripted, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which had launched Kangana as a director. Aparajita Ayodhya will be bankrolled by Kangana.

The actor might not be starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film.

“I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Aparajita Ayodhya Ram Mandir case film
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp