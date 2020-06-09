STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Juhi Chaturvedi denies plagiarism claims against 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Bollywood screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi has denied the plagiarism claims against Shoojit Sircar’s 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

A still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi has denied the plagiarism claims against Shoojit Sircar’s 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khuranna, tells the story of a 78-year-old landlord and his tenant in Lucknow. 

Recently, Akira Agarwal, the son of late writer Rajeev Agarwal, had accused Juhi of plagiarising her father’s story. Akira’s lawyer claimed that he had submitted the story for the Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest promoted by The Screenwriters Association (SWA) in 2018.

Juhi was a jury member of the contest along with two others. Responding to the allegations, Juhi said she had pitched the idea of ‘a crooked old man’ with Amitabh Bachchan in 2017, who had liked the idea and asked her to develop it. 

“My conscience is clear and so are the facts in this matter,” Juhi said. “Gulabo Sitabo is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the director and lead actor of the film in early 2017. I subsequently registered the concept note for the film in May 2018.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juhi Chaturvedi Gulabo Sitabo
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp