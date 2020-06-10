STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hard to believe, says Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 20 years as actor in film industry

Abhishek's upcoming projects are "The Big Bull" and "Bob Biswas".

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (Photo | Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to complete 20 years in the film industry.

Remembering his journey, Abhishek, who made his acting debut in JP Dutta's "Refugee", took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "It's hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor!

"It's been a wonderful journey thus far. I'm not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it's nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times."

Along with it, he posted a video, titled "Road to 20". In the clip, a map shows Abhishek's first three films in Bollywood -- "Refugee", "Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa" and "Dhai Akshar Prem Ke".

All three films were released in the same year.

"#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible.

"The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living," he added.

Reacting to the post, many celebs showered Junior Bachchan with love and praise.

Abhishek's sister Shweta commented: "Many more to come G onwards and upwards."

Riteish Deshmukh shared that he's happy to be a small part of his "long journey". Riteish and Abhishek had notably starred together in the 2005 film, "Bluffmaster!".

Abhishek's upcoming projects are "The Big Bull" and "Bob Biswas".

