How the team of 'Aarya' completed the show amid lockdown

Published: 10th June 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Sen in Aarya (2020).

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher had to dub for upcoming web series "Aarya" from their homes amid the lockdown, and the process came with its challenges.

While the shoot for the show was wrapped up before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and India, the dubbing and post-production for the show was completed amid the lockdown. The team came up with a unique way for dubbing for their respective parts.

Talking about the in-house dubbing experience, Sushmita said: "This was the first time that all of us were doing something like this. We had to figure unique ways to dub at home and complete the job. I figured a spot in my closet, where I used to stand amidst my clothes and place my laptop on top of it and dub, while trying to make the place as soundproof as possible."

To this, Chandrachur added: "I used to stand in my closet sweating profusely and dubbing at the same time to avoid sounds of birds and other noises around my house. It was uncomfortable but it served the purpose."

Sikander has a funny story to tell.

"There was this one koyal outside my window, that would start chirping right when I would start dubbing. I had to schedule my dubbing basis the koyal's timetable. But unfortunately, every time her schedule used to coincide with mine, even if I decided to dub in the middle of the night," he said.

"Aarya" delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Directed by "Neerja" fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, "Aarya" is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza". The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

The series will release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

