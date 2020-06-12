STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazon Prime to release Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' on July 10

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, mark's Abhishek's digital debut along with Southern star Nithya Menen.

Published: 12th June 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is all set to release on July 10. (Photo | Amazon Prime Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's latest series "Breathe: Into The Shadows", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is all set to release on July 10.

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, mark's Abhishek's digital debut along with Southern star Nithya Menen.

"Breathe: Into The Shadows" will see actor Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first chapter of the series in 2018.

"We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond," Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the Amazon Original is written by a team of writers, including Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Sharma said he's happy to bring out an "all new avatar of 'Breathe'" with the latest installment.

"While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath."

 Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said he is excited to team up with the streaming platform after the success of "Breathe", which also featured actor R Madhavan.

"I'm also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Prime Breathe: Into The Shadows Abhishek Bachchan Amazon Original Mayank Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp