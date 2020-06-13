COVID-19: Why art spaces are yet to reopen?

By Express News Service

COVID-19 has put a number of industries in India on standby, and Delhi-based art centres are also the victims of the present time. Given the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Capital, these centres are cautious about unlocking their doors for the public.

Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) is awaiting government orders to welcome art connoisseurs on its premises. Director Adwaita Gadanayak says at present, they are sanitising the space. “Once we hear something specific from the government, we will ask everyone to visit. Till then, we are supporting indigenous and young artists financially, and trying to keep them motivated.”

RA Rangnekar, Director of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), says that since April, the institution has been only hosting online webinars, but no physical events. “We would like to refrain from any activity that could lead to transmission of the disease.”

Voicing Rangnekar’s concern is Uttam Pacharne, Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi. “We will open our various regional centres as and when the situation considerably improves. For now, we will keep doing interesting events with our community online. Our recent one was ‘Caricature and Cartoon Demonstration’ by artist and animation filmmaker Vijay Raut.”

Online community engagement in this pandemic is also the key for Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). “It is important to remain aggressive virtually and try to keep solid engagement with the audiences. A lot of art related activities that have moved online, may stay that way. This may be a good thing, since it will enable a more diverse audience to have access to art.” KNMA has not reopened its premises in Noida and DLF South Court Mall Saket.



“We will only open the spaces in keeping with government direction, and with extreme precaution as the health and safety of our employees is paramount. At this time, we do not have any plans to open to the public as yet.”

Dr Alka Pande, Consultant, Art Advisor and Curator, Visual Arts Gallery, IHC, says, “Following the protocols to keep oneself and others safe in this pandemic, we do not plan to open IHC’s doors. We are working from home and will watch the situation for at least a month to arrive on a decision.”

