STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Gulabo Sitabo' leaves you with a 'beautiful' feeling, says Taapsee Pannu

The 'Pink' actor appreciated Gulabo Sitabo for its storyline, calling it a "cute cute film."

Published: 13th June 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Gulabo Sitabo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday praised the newly released quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo,' saying the movie will leave one with a 'beautiful' feeling.

The 'Pink' actor appreciated Gulabo Sitabo for its storyline, calling it a "cute cute film."

"It's like a feel-good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a 'beautiful' feeling," Pannu wrote on Twitter.

The 'Badla' actor congratulated the director Shoojit Sircar, and writer Juhi Chaturvedi for their work, and added: "What a sweet world you created on screen."

Not only was the tweet about the movie, but Pannu was also in total admiration for the lead actors of the flick -Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, for their exceptional acting.

She wrote that the legendary actor is "so adorable," and questioned Khurrana: "is that lisp for real?"

The movie, upon its midnight release on Friday, got many positive nods from the netizens as well as celebrities alike.

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors.

'Gulabo Sitabo' was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

However, the makers of the movie released the quirky comedy on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Gulabo Sitabo Shoojit Sircar Ayushmann Khurrana Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp