New season of 'Breathe' to stream from July 10

The series will see Amit Sadh reprise his role as cop Kabir Sawant and also features Choked-star Saiyami Kher in a prominent role. 

Actress Nithya Menen

Actress Nithya Menen (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

It was announced today that the second chapter to the highly successful Amazon Prime original, Breathe, will begin streaming on July 10.Titled, Breathe: Into The Shadows, the show, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in their digital debuts.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“Abundantia Entertainment has always been at the forefront of creating engaging and impactful content across genres,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, “We are excited to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video for an all-new chapter of the successful Amazon Original Series Breathe. I’m also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world.”

“We are happy to bring Prime members an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said series director Mayank Sharma, who also directed the first season. “While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories world-wide.

