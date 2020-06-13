WATCH | Tiger Shroff shares throwback video to wish 'Rockstar' Disha Patani on birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Calling her a 'Rockstar' while wishing actor Disha Patani on her 28th birthday, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff sent birthday wishes along with a never seen before throwback video to make the day special.

The 'Baaghi 3' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein Disha is seen in a cafe, dancing to the tunes of Hip-Hop music. The video shows Disha and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions.

Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar."