I felt like you needed people: Karan Johar blames self for not being in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput

Johar further called Sushant's demise as a huge "Wake up call" and assured to himself that he would never make that "mistake" again.

Published: 14th June 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar took the blame upon himself for not keeping in touch with the late actor over the past year.

Sharing a lovely throwback picture with Sushant, the director wrote on Instagram: "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year...I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling."

Johar further called Sushant's demise as a huge "Wake up call" and assured to himself that he would never make that "mistake" again.

"Will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director wrote.

He added: "to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

The body of the actor has brought to Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital from his residence in Bandra.

TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput karan johar
