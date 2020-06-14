STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant trained for Dhoni's biopic just like normal cricketer, recalls ex-India wicketkeeper Kiran More

Sushant portrayed Dhoni effervescently and revealed the little known introvert facets of one of India's most decorated sports persons in the blockbuster 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (L) with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (L) with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Sushant Singh Rajput was treated just as any other cricketer at the nets while he was preparing for MS Dhoni's biopic and was even hit on the face and body many times during the training, recalls former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who had trained the deceased actor for the role.

Sushant, who committed suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday afternoon, never complained and was determined to the hilt to play the titular role to perfection in the 2016 Bollywood flick, More told IANS.

"It's very shocking. Too early to go. It shook me totally. I can't come over it. He was just 34. He was so hard working, passionate and talented. I had worked with him for nine months, so I know how hard he had worked for that character," said the 57-year old.

ALSO READ: Never thought Sushant Singh would take such a drastic step, says 'Kai Po Che' co-star Digvijay Deshmukh

"For an actor to become a cricketer was the most difficult thing. Then to copy MS Dhoni...it was tough. The expectation is always very high. A lot of biopics had come but none was as successful as the one on Dhoni," said More.

"We used to have normal practice sessions. He was treated as a normal cricketer at the nets. The fast bowlers would bowl to him. We started off with a tennis ball. But there was no compromise later as he became more confident.

"I had to take care of his face as he was an actor. He did not have any such cricketing background. He was hit so many times on the face and body, but he never complained or gave up. When you see the movie, there is young Dhoni and then the matured Dhoni...the body buildup. He had to go through that also. He lost weight then he had to put on weight again," More narrated.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput became Bollywood star rising from the streets of Patna

Sushant portrayed Dhoni effervescently and revealed the little known introvert facets of one of India's most decorated sports persons in the blockbuster 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The reason, More said, was the hours the actor had put in during training and especially while perfecting wicketkeeping technique which is not easy even for a non-keeper cricketer.

"Keeping wickets for him was more challenging. If you ask (Sachin) Tendulkar or (Anil) Kumble to keep wickets...they won't be able to do it. So for an actor, you can understand. He was so hardworking and today I am very much saddened and shocked," More signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni biopic Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Sushant Singh death Sushant Singh suicide Kiran More
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp