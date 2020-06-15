Bengali film stars remember 'reserved, perfectionist' Sushant Singh Rajput

By PTI

KOLKATA: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death came as a huge blow to his colleagues from Bengali film industry, with actors Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma calling his demise a terrible loss.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said.

He was 34. Chatterjee, who worked with the actor on the yet-to-be-released film 'Dil Bechara', said it was heartbreaking to see someone who had so much to give go away so soon.

"He was a young actor filled with life and who had so much to give. We are going through a very difficult time. I don't know what prompted him to take the extreme step. Being creative and emotional people, artistes may go through certain phases in life, but one should see life as a bigger canvas. A big journey. Maybe he took the decision in haste," Chatterjee told a local TV channel.

Actor Rajesh Sharma, Rajput's co-actor in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' described him as a "chilled out actor".

"He was a bit reserved and contemplative. He was very respectful and a perfectionist as far as taking shots were concerned. Initially, I didn't believe the news," Sharma told a TV channel.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta said Rajput had so much to give to his countless fans.

"I initially thought it is fake news and sincerely believed it is proved to be so. He left at such young age!" Sengupta said in a video statement.

Recalling his meeting with Rajput, director Raj Chakraborty posted on Facebook.

"Another disheartening news. #SushantSinghRajput committed suicide. I just can't believe it. Such an unsettling feeling to hear the news of his demise. #RestInPeace," Chakraborty wrote.