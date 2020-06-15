STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forensic team arrives at Sushant Singh Rajput's house after family alleges murder

Sushant's provisional post mortem report has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said on Monday.

Sushant Singh

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, a team of forensic experts reached the actor's Bandra residence on Monday.

Sushant's provisional post mortem report has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said on Monday.

But his family has alleged that the Bollywood actor was rather murdered, and demanded an investigation into the death of the 34-year-old actor.

Sushant's family arrived at the Mumbai airport today to perform his last rites.

The 'Kai Po Che' actor had allegedly died of suicide earlier on Sunday at his Bandra residence, the police had said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons, and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise. 

