Sushant Singh Rajput's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

His sister lives in Chandigarh.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star who donated Rs 1 crore to flood relief and wrote 'My Kerala'

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

Comments

