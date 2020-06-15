STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why end your life: Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Amitabh feels he had an inspiring journey in Bollywood, and asserted that "excessiveness can often lead to extremes".

Published: 15th June 2020 02:25 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has blogged about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that while what leads one to suicide is an "eternal mystery", ending a "most gainful life is simply not permitted".

Sushant was found hanging in his residence by his maid here on Sunday morning.

"Why ... Why ... Why ... Why ... Sushant Singh Rajput ... why do you end your life.. your brilliant talent ... your brilliant mind ... laid to rest, without asking, seeking ... why," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

"His work was sheer brilliance ... and his mind even more ... many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb ... they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning ... some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was subdued mirth ... subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own ... his speak was measured ... as was his screen presence," he added.

Looking back at his performance in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", Big B said: "I saw a complete work of his in 'DHONI'.. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance ... but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer ... they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it, or give attention to its bearing...

"When he spoke or communicated, there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid, yet said in its covered all ... it's a trait of excessive intelligence ... and when that takes a diversion from the highway, it invariably ends up against a road block -- depressive, unwanted, and in belligerent frustration .... on one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection ... he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times ... that was the severity of his professional effort," he added.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", Sushant transitioned to the big screen with film"Kai Po Che!". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Amitabh feels he had an inspiring journey in Bollywood, and asserted that "excessiveness can often lead to extremes".

"He came from humble beginnings ... was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times ... rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself excessiveness can often lead to extremes ... what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery ... to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted," he wrote while concluding his post on his blog.


