Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passes away in Bihar

Sister-in-law of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Bihar, multiple media reports stated.

According to a TOI report, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin, passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar. The report said that she could not bear the loss of the 34-year-old actor and had stopped eating after the news of his demise broke. Devi died when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai.

Sushant's ancestral village Maldiah in Purnia and his mother's ancestral village Bouranya in Khagria districts in Bihar were enveloped in grief on Monday too, a day after the actor's shock death in Mumbai.

"The demise of Sushant is not only a loss of an individual but a loss of a great talent, who remained down-to-earth in life and like a Gulshan (garden) to us villagers, who are still proud of him," remarked Pramod Kumar, a resident, adding that hardly anyone had food on Sunday after they heard the grim news.

According to Panna Singh, Sushant's cousin who lives in Purnia, the Bollywood star was a strong-willed young man with an ever-smiling face.

"I don't remember ever seeing him sad. Always maintaining his captivating smile, he met us whenever we arrived. The village is mourning his death deeply," Lakhinder Singh, an old villager, told the media at Lal Maldiha.

The actor on Monday was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

The actor's body reached the crematorium in Vile Parle from Cooper Hospital around 4.15 pm. Though it poured heavily, friends joined the actor's final journey.

