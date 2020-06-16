 We need less power play, less ego trip: Vivek Oberoi says B-Town needs to do some introspection

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who attended late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral on Monday, has expressed pain at the young actor's untimely demise.

In a social media post, Vivek blamed Bollywood for its "power play", "ego trips", "manipulation" and lack of acknowledgement for deserving talents (mostly those hailing from outside the industry). He feels, the industry needs to "change for the better".

"Being at Sushant's cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I have been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today...he would have realised how much people CARE!"

"When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can't express how deeply tragic it felt."

"I hope our Industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us."

"I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn't deserve you," shared Vivek Oberoi on Facebook.