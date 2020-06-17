STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't know cause of his depression: Sushant Singh Rajput's father to cops

Police have so far recorded statements of nine people, including the 34-year-old actor's father KK Singh and his two daughters.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Father of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment here on June 14, told police that he and other family members didn't know the cause behind the actor's depression, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police have so far recorded statements of nine people, including the 34-year-old actor's father KK Singh and his two daughters.

Their statements were recorded on Tuesday before they flew to Delhi after performing last rites of the actor in Mumbai, the official said.

In his statement, K K Singh told police that family members were unaware about the cause of the actor's depression, the official said.

"So far we have recorded statements of nine persons, including the actor's cook, a caretaker and managers," a senior officer said.

The actor was found hanging inside his Bandra apartment on Sunday. No suicide note was found at the spot. Police are also looking into whether Sushant was depressed due to any professional rivalry.

Meanwhile, the police official said that investigators are still clueless about the trigger behind the actor taking the extreme step.

"We are speaking to the people who were close to the actor," he said.

When asked about the course of the investigation, the official said the police are assessing the financial status and business dealings of the actor to identify the cause of his depression.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of 'clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry' behind the death of the actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Rajput father depression nepotism
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp