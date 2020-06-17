India-China border tension: Hrithik Roshan expresses sorrow over 'unrest

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan expressed sorrow over the 'unrest' the country is facing, following the news of the Indian Army personnel being killed in a face-off with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley was confirmed.

The 'Super 30' actor said that the situation of 'unrest' people are facing now and to know about the loss of lives in Ladakh has left him with a "heavy heart."

"Our defence stands tall on the ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace," the 'War' actor tweeted.

Signalling to the strength and showing support to the Indian Army, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter: "Bharatiya Sena Ki Jai. Jai Hind"

While, 'Golmaal' actor, Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: "More power to our heroes, our brave soldiers in all frontiers! RIP our martyrs!"

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said.

