Amazon Prime Video shares first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

By Express News Service

Following the launch date announcement of Amazon Original’s Breathe: Into The Shadows last week, the makers have revealed the first look of Abhishek Bachchan from the show.

The upcoming crime thriller series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks the digital debut of Abhishek.

The returning series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on July 10, 2020, the series also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

Speaking on the reveal, Abhishek shared, “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show is written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on July 1, 2020.