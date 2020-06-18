STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am a victim of victim card: TV star Shweta Tiwari's former husband, actor Abhinav Kohli

It all started almost a week ago, when Abhinav shared a video of Shweta along with her "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" co-actor Fahmaan Khan.

Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari, Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari and the couples son Reyaansh

Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari, Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari and the couples son Reyaansh. (Photo | Instagram)

MUMBAI: TV star Shweta Tiwari's former husband, actor Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic violence last year, has called himself a "victim of the victim card".

An unverified social media account has been running what appears to be a series of revelations by Abhinav.

It all started almost a week ago, when Abhinav shared a video of Shweta along with her "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" co-actor Fahmaan Khan.

Abhinav then shared a photograph of the actress and claimed that Shweta never filed a domestic complaint against him.

He wrote: "I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her."

"On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet."

He then shared a screenshot of his conversation with Shweta, whose number he had saved under the name of "Mrs. Cuddles Kohli". The WhatsApp chat is reportedly dated April 12, 2020.

Sharing the screenshot, Abhinav wrote: "This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of the victim card."

Abhinav had posted a few pictures of Palak, Shweta's daughter from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary on his Instagram account, which did not go down well with Shweta, who took to the comment section and wrote: "STOP POSTING ABOUT MY DAUGHTER!!!! THIS IS HARASSMENT. YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID."

He took a photograph of her comment and captioned: "@shweta.tiwari AND WHY HAVEN'T YOU FILED FOR DIVORCE TILL DATE."

Abhinav and Shweta have a son named Reyaansh. He recently shared a video of his son playing with a toy gun. "A part of my whole world. I will get arrested as many times to give you complete growth and happiness my pyaaru."

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.

