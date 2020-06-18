Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Rhea Chakraborty's statement recorded

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station on Thursday morning to record her statement in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, widely rumored to have been the late actor's girlfriend, arrived at the police station dressed in white and wearing a mask.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in a video clip on his Twitter account that the police would investigate the cause of Sushant's depression.

So far, Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Rajput's cook, caretaker and managers, along with close friend and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who was directing the actor in his upcoming film, "Dil Bechara".