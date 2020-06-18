STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

Published: 18th June 2020 08:28 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, were immersed in the Ganga here on Thursday, his family sources said.

The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor's Rajiv Nagar residence in the city.

Rajput's father K K Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and television industry.

Earlier, the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, in a Facebook post, said the family members had reached their hometown for the "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes).

"Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she wrote.

